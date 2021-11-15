Elderly Woman, Her Granddaughter Electrocuted To Death In Nabarangpur

Raigarh: An elderly woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter were electrocuted to death inside their house at Deobharandi village under Kundei police station in Raigarh block of Nabarangpur district on Monday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pacha Gond (64) and her granddaughter Pilika Gond (11).

According to reports, the elderly woman’s elder son Somanath had extended an electrical wire to connect a bulb outside the house. As Somanath had to go to the nearby Kuhua village last night, he called up his younger brother’s daughter Pilika to spend the night with her mother.

It is assumed that the elderly woman and the minor girl were electrocuted to death while trying to open the door at night to relieve themselves.

When Somanath came back home this morning and knocked on the door he got electrocuted and was thrown to a distance. He then called the neighbours and disconnected the electricity from the house. Upon opening the door, the villagers found the elderly woman and the minor girl lying dead on the floor.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Police have registered two separate cases in this regard.

On the other hand, electricity dept officials also visited the village to investigate the actual reason behind the electrocution. They said that a faulty wire connection led to the tragic incident.