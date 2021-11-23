Elderly Woman Hacked To Death By Son Over Egg Curry In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: An elderly woman was hacked to death by her son following an argument over egg curry at Ib village under Sadar police limits in Jharsugda district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Kumodini Bhoi of the village.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the woman and her son- Rajesh over the egg curry. Irked over the matter, Rajesh allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

Following this, the deceased’s brother-in-law lodged a complaint with the local police station.

On the basis of the plaint, police along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem, reports said.

The cops have also arrested the accused son and further investigation is underway in this connection.