Elderly Woman Gang-Raped On Pretext Of Offering Lift In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: An elderly woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men on the pretext of offering lift. The incident was reported from Shukruli area in Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the incident took place while the elderly woman was returning from a weekly market when she was intercepted by two men who offered her a lift. Thereafter, they took the woman to near Bhandan river bank and outraged her modesty.

Later, some passerby spotted the elderly woman unclothed crying sitting at the bank of the river, and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed police reached the spot and admitted the elderly woman to the Shukruli Community health centre for primary treatment. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.