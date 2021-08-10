Elderly Woman Fakes Loot; Left With Warning

Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre instance, a loot complaint lodged by an elderly woman at Nayapalli police station in Bhubaneswar has turned out to be fake.

As per reports, the cops have revealed that the elderly woman has cooked up the story by claiming that miscreants snatched away her bag containing Rs 10 lakh.

On being questioned about the incident, the complainant failed to give details over the loot. She finally spilled the beans and admitted that she had faked the loot incident. Later, the cops freed her with a warning.

It is pertinent to mention that the elderly woman has lodged a complaint that some miscreants allegedly snatch away the bag from her possession while she was on her way to deposit Rs 10 lakh for her children’s admission.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar: Elderly Woman Looted Of Rs 10 Lakh