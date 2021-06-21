Elderly Man’s Body Recovered From Culvert In Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of an elderly man was recovered from Paita village in Ganjam on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kalia Gowda, a native of Paita.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the lifeless body of an elderly man lying at a culvert near the village and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after preliminary investigation.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.