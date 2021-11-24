Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Jumbo In Deogarh

Deogarh: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Kalakatha Village under Deogarh police limits in the district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Cheru Kisan (60).

According to reports, the pachyderm attempted to break into Cheru’s house and trampled him to death while trying to escape from the elephant.

On getting informed, the forest department official reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.

On the other hand, the officials have announced to provide Rs 4lkh compensation to the family of the deceased.