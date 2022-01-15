Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In Balasore 

Balasore: An elderly man was reportedly trampled to death by an elephant in Jaleswar block of Balasore district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Fagu Hansada, a resident of Bazarsola village in Sikharpur panchayat of Jaleswar block.

According to reports, the incident took place while Hansada had gone to attend nature’s call when the wild jumbo attacked him killing him on the spot.

On getting information, forest department personnel reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. They also pacified the panic-stricken villagers.