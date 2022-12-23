Elderly Man Trampled To Death By Elephant

Tarava: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant Sukhalasar village under Tarava block in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Hara Rana of the village.

According to reports, the incident occured while Hara was sleeping when a pachyderm attacked him. Subsequently, Hara died on the spot.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Following this, the son of the deceased lodged a written complaint with the local police station.

On the basis of plaint, police registered a case and initiated a probe in this regard.