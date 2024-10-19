Nuapada: An elderly man was critically injured after being set on fire by villagers at Portipada village within the Sinapali police jurisdiction in Nuapada district, due to suspicions of practicing witchcraft.

The man, bound with straw ropes, suffered severe burn injuries to his face, limbs, and other parts of his body. He has been identified as Kham Singh Majhi.

Villagers accused Majhi of witchcraft and convened a village meeting where he faced threats of serious consequences. Despite denying the accusations, he was attacked and set ablaze by some villagers.

To escape, Majhi ran through the village and ultimately leaped into a pond. His plight was revealed when his family members rescued him and sought medical treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

