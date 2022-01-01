Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Keonjhar 

Keonjhar: An elderly man was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Ghatgaon locality of Keonjhar district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Khetrabasi Mohanta (75), a resident of Dubulabeda village.

Reportedly, the incident took place while the Mohanta was asleep when a jumbo damaged his house and later attacked him. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries.

The injured was immediately rushed to Ghatgaon Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.