Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An elderly man has been killed in an elephant attack in the Hindol locality of Dhenkanal district this morning.

The deceased has been identified Sarata Palei, a resident of Bampa village in Hindol Tehsil.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Sarata had gone to attend nature’s call this morning when a jumbo attacked him killing him on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended on the village following the incident.