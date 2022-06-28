Elderly Man Killed In Elephant Attack In Dhenkanal
Dhenkanal: An elderly man has been killed in an elephant attack in the Hindol locality of Dhenkanal district this morning.
The deceased has been identified Sarata Palei, a resident of Bampa village in Hindol Tehsil.
According to reports, the incident occurred while Sarata had gone to attend nature’s call this morning when a jumbo attacked him killing him on the spot.
On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.
A pal of gloom descended on the village following the incident.
