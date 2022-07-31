Elderly Man, Grandson Drown In Pond In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: An elderly man and his minor grandson were drowned in a pond at the Kanguda village under the Kosagumuda police limits on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Laba Harijan and his grandson Yash Harijan.

According to reports, the duo was taking their bath in a pond near their village. Meanwhile, Yash went into deep water all of a sudden while Laba tried to rescue his grandson from water. However, both drowned in the water within no time.

Locals with the help of fire service personnel ran to the spot and rushed them to the local hospital, where both of them were declared dead.