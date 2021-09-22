Elderly Man Goes Missing In Rushikulya River; Search Ops Underway

Chhatrapur: A 62-year-old man went missing after being swept away in the raging floodwaters in Rushikulya River near Goba village of Badmadhapur panchayat under Chhatrapur police station in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The missing elderly man has been identified as Govinda Das (42), of Goba village.

Sources said Das was crossing the river to reach Pratapur village when he slipped into a deep ditch and drowned in the strong currents in the river. Even though the villagers searched the area but in vain.

Later on intimation, Chhatrapur police and fire service personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing elderly man. The search was underway till the writing of this reports.

Sources informed that Govinda has two daughters, a son and a wife. While everyone in the family was out of state, he was living alone in his village.