Elderly Man Found Hanging From Tree In Bolangir, Murder Suspected

Bolangir: A 65-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at Barhamal village under Saintala police limits of Bolangir district. The deceased has been identified as Nitya Bhoi.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the deceased’s son lodged an FIR with the local police.

Based on the plaint, Saintala Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, police have detained four persons for further interrogation into the incident as the deceased’s son has alleged that his father was killed over over suspicion of practising sorcery.