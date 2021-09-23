Elderly Man Electrocuted To Death In Ganjam

Ganjam: An elderly man was electrocuted to death at Bipulingi village under Chhatrapur police limit in Ganjam district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sukru Das from the same village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Shukru was engaged in some household work when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire. Following which, he sustained critical injuries.

The man was immediately rushed to the Chhatrapur hospital. However, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.