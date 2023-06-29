Crocodile
Elderly Man Dragged By Crocodile In Kendrapara

By Pragativadi News Service
Kendrapara: An elderly man was dragged by a crocodile while he went for a wash at Brahmani river at Ghagradiha village in Kendrapara district.

His shoes were found on the river bank. Locals searched extensively but failed to trace of him. Firefighters have arrived and launched search operation.

The incident triggered panic among locals as three such incidents had taken place within a fortnight.

On the first day of Raja festival, a crocodile dragged a boy into the river infront his mother. Similarly, on June 22, a woman was dragged by the crocodile while she was cleaning utensil at a canal at Hatiagadi village in Rajnagar of Kendrapara.

