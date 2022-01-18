Elderly Man Dies After Falling Into Elevator Shaft In City Apartment

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, an elderly man died after falling into the shaft of an elevator in an apartment in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the elderly man, who was headed to the market, took the lift to reach the ground floor. However, due to some suspected mechanical glitch, the elevator remained on the ground floor.

The man unknowingly stepped into the open shaft without realizing that the lift was yet to come to the second floor when he was standing. Following this, he landed into the shaft and sustained fatal injuries.

Though family members rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctor.