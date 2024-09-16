Rayagada: An elderly man sustained critical injuries after being hit by an auto-rickshaw at Saheed Laxman Nayak Chhak in Rayagada district on Monday.

The injured person has been identified as P. Trinath Rao.

As per reports, the man riding a bicycle was coming from the Rohit colony. On 326 NH, an auto-rickshaw hit his cycle and he fell down. he was immediately rushed to the hospital.

On receiving the information, the Rayagada police reached the spot and seized the auto and bicycle. The auto driver is being detained and interrogated.