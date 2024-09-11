An elderly man climbed atop the Dadhinauti of Srimandir on Wednesday evening breaching the tight security at the 12th Century shrine in Odisha’s Puri.

The man identified as Balaram Moharana from Chhatrapur, reportedly entered the temple through the ‘Paschima Dwara’ and scaled the structure.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra stated that the elderly man was brought down safely after a tough ordeal and as he appeared nervous, he will be questioned later.

Post the incident, he was taken into custody at Singhadwara police station for interrogation. However, the incident has sparked inquiries into the breach of the Shree Jagannath Temple’s stringent three-tier security system.