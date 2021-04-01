Elderly couple in distress for not getting old age pension in Koraput’s Semiliguda

Semiliguda: An elderly couple belonging to Handapur village under Semiliguda block is deprived of old age pension despite repeated imploring to the administration.

Achuyt Duria (77) and Gouri Duria (74) have alleged that they get a few kgs of rice through their BPL card, but the amount is not sufficient enough to meet their hunger.

They further alleged that none was there to look after them as their son and daughters have deserted them and staying elsewhere.

When contacted, BDO Sabyasachi Behera said the matter is being looked into and added that they will be provided with old age pension if found eligible.