Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Celebs Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Mumbai: Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all precautions.

Ekta shared the news on an Instagram post. “Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” read her note.

Following Ekta’s post, various celebrities took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery. Actress Shweta Tiwari wrote, “Owh.. Take care and get well soon”. “Speedy recovery flowers” commented actress Hina Khan. Actress Mouni Roy wrote, “Get well soonest. Lots of love”. Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “Take care Ekta”.

Gautami Kapoor, Vikrant Messi, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Arsalan Goni were some other celebs who wished Ekta a speedy recovery.