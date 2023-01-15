Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan? Salman Khan says he could work with Priyanka

Mumbai: Ekta Kapoor will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house where she will be signing a female contestant for her next project, as she had confirmed the news through her social media post.

Since then, fans have been speculating which contestant Ekta has signed on for her project.

The ace producer took to her social media and shared the news that she will be entering Bigg Boss. There is a chance that she might be casting a contestant for her upcoming project, and since then this news has been widely discussed on social media.

As per sources, Ekta might have signed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project.

There could be a possibility that Priyanka has been signed on for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of Naagin, or both the actress could be part of the supernatural show on television.

Arjun Bijlani also feels the same as he shared the news and wrote Priyanka’s name.

Besides, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project. During Salman’s rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the ‘Dabangg’ star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss.

It must be noted that earlier, during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Salman was scolding Priyanka for her behaviour in the house, he complimented her saying that she is complete “heroine material.”

In addition, when the family week started and Sajid’s elder sister Farah Khan Kunder entered the house while meeting Priyanka she was heard calling her the Deepika Padukone of Bigg Boss House. This is surely surprising for the fans as, after Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka is probably the contestant to get the most schooling from the superstar in Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.