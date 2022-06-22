Ekta Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Yeti Entering Naagin 6: Says “Vfx On Tv Budget”  

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor gave a glimpse of the mammoth mythical creature supernatural drama Naagin 6. The Tejasswi Prakash starrer saw the entry of a number of magical creatures, the most recent being the Yeti.

Sharing the glimpse, she wrote: “Vfx on tv budgets but not bad the yeti fought nagin n we loved it 😎😎😎😃😃😃♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

</>

In the video, we see the mountain creature walking in the snow, flexing their arms. With brown eyes and a scary face, the Yeti looks intimidating as they roar loudly in the teaser.