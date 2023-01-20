Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Radhika Madan’s Statement Criticising Taxing Work Culture In TV Industry

New Delhi: Producer Ekta Kapoor reacted to Radhika Madan’s comment on the work culture of the television industry. Ekta reposted a video of Sayantani commenting on Radhika’s statement. She wrote with it, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.”

Radhika’s latest release was Aasman Bharadwaj’s Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor and Tabu. Sayantani is known for TV series like Ghar Ek Sapnaa and Naagin.