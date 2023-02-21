Eknath Shinde Named Shiv Sena Chief

Mumbai: Days after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, the Maharashtra CM was today named the Shiv Sena chief at a key meeting of his party.

Hours before the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena, the party asked the media to call it “Shiv Sena” and not “Shinde camp”.

The meeting was attended by MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde’s rival and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested the Supreme Court to cancel the Election Commission’s order. The court will hear the request at 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

While the Supreme Court battle goes on, Mr Thackeray is working to keep the morale high of party workers loyal to him by focusing on more activity at “Shiv Sainik” camps.

The Shiv Sena has a large network of camps across the state, which Mr Thackeray will contact afresh to start a “Shiv Shakti Abhiyan”, or an exercise to strengthen the party’s workers on the ground