Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the abolition of the entrance toll for light motor vehicles, including cars and SUVs, at Mumbai’s main entry points. This decision, effective from midnight tonight, is expected to provide relief to thousands of daily commuters.

The toll, which was ₹45, had been levied at five key entry points: Dahisar, Mulund, Vashi, Airoli, and Tinhath Naka. These tolls were initially introduced to recover the costs of constructing 55 flyovers by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) during the Shiv Sena-BJP rule from 1995 to 1999.

Chief Minister Shinde, who has long opposed the tolls, stated that the costs had been recovered years ago, and continuing to charge commuters was unjust. “This decision will save time and money for the people of Mumbai, especially those who commute daily for work,” Shinde said during the cabinet meeting.

The move has been welcomed by many, including former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who has campaigned against the tolls for years. “This is a bold and much-needed decision,” Somaiya commented.

The toll waiver is anticipated to benefit approximately 2.80 lakh light vehicles that use these entry points daily, significantly easing the flow of traffic and reducing congestion at toll booths.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...