Ekamra Utsav Wraps Up With Anticipation High For Next Year

Bhubaneswar: The curtains have fallen on Ekamra Utsav, that aimed at showcasing of art, culture, and linguistic diversity, hosted by The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Friday.

The final evening, held in the heart of Bhubaneswar, featured a mesmerising performance by Jubin Nautiyal, enchanting the audience with his renowned melodies.

Jubin Nautiyal’s rendition of ‘Chahinla Boli Chaka Akhi’ stirred emotions, highlighting the integral role of Jagannath Bhajans in Odisha’s cultural fabric.

Festival-goers of all ages lauded the administration for bringing Ekamra Utsav to Bhubaneswar, praising its immersive celebration of the state’s language, culture, cuisines, and arts.

Organised alongside the first International Odia Bhasa Sammilani, (International Odia Language Conference )Ekamra Utsav embraced every facet of Odisha, featuring ‘Ama Byanjana’ food stalls offering authentic Odia cuisine ranging from tribal to festive cuisines and ‘Sangita Murchana’ events showcasing renowned national and state singers, mesmerising audience with goosebump-worthy songs.

The night flea market became a hub for authentic craftworks, while the Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav captivated attendees with tales from Odia folklore.

The BDA also extended its celebration to include people from underprivileged sections, promoting inclusivity at the carnival. Residents of slum areas were invited to enjoy the musical nights at the Exhibition Ground with complimentary passes provided by the authorities.

The residents in and around the IDCO exhibition ground also received free passes. Similarly, around 100 students of Bhima Bhoi Andha Mukha Badhira School also attended the inaugural function.

Mr Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, emphasized the festival’s commitment to inclusiveness and equitable representation across diverse demographics, aligning with the spirit of celebration for both the festival and the World Odia Conference.

The Ekamra Walks, which began in the last week of January, will be continuing until the subsequent weeks of March, happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Reflecting on the festival, attendees expressed gratitude to the government for revitalizing Bhubaneswar and showcasing the city’s potential on a global stage. Anticipation is already high for next year’s iteration of Ekamra Utsav, thereby highlighting its significance as a unifying celebration of Odisha’s rich heritage, and for the residents of the city, and the state as a whole.

The last three days had a drone show showcasing the heritage and culture, that had the visitors in awe.

Across several evenings, Ekamra Utsav emerged as a beacon of communal harmony, encapsulating the essence of everything Odia, only instilling pride, in Odias not only in the state but across the globe.