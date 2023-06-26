Ekamra Kshetra Bhumi Pujan: Know The Traffic Advisory, Parking Lots In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure proper traffic regulation and management along with parking arrangements for hassle-free movement of vehicles and devotees, the traffic regulations imposed by the Commissionerate Police for smooth flow of vehicles, non-congestion and non-hindrance to pedestrians during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan has come into effect from today 26th of June and will continue till 28th of June, 2023.

This grand event will span three days from 26th to 28th of June, 2023, highlighting the abundant cultural heritage and traditional values of Ekamra Kshetra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of the project on June 28 while the Bhumi Pujan ceremony will be held from June 26 to 28.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will include yagna and cultural programmes during the three-day long event. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, detailed plan has been chalked out for the programmes.

The ceremony is being organised by Lingaraj Temple Trust Board with the help of servitors of the temple while Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA is the chief coordinator.

Following are the traffic regulation to be followed:-

Heavy vehicles such as Buses (including tourist buses) will be allowed entry from Ravi Talkies’ side to a dedicated parking space near Sanitorium Chowk.

Vehicles(Cars & Two wheelers) coming on Rath Road shall be allowed up to Muna medical chowk at Badhei Banka where they will be diverted to the right towards BMC Hospital road for parking at BM High School ground.

Vehicles (Cars & Two wheelers) coming from the Garage Chowk side shall be allowed up to Purbeswari Temple where they can be parked at designated parking place near the temple.

Two wheelers coming from Ravi Talkies side may also avail the Maa Chitralaya road and park their vehicles at Kachara Pindi-Kedar Gouri temple road (on street) along with open space (Taranga Club) near Kachara Pindi emerging at Koti Tirtha lane.

Vehicles coming from Tara Sundari road shall be allowed up to BM High school gate where they can park their vehicles (two wheelers 86 four wheelers) at BM High school ground.

The vehicles coming from Keuta Sahi side towards Lingaraj Temple shall be diverted from Kedar lane via sub-station square towards Purbeswari Temple.

No buses/heavy vehicles shall be allowed from Garage chowk and Samantarapur side (Shree Ram Nagar) towards Shree Lingaraj Temple.

The following places have been decided as designated parking places:-

Sanitorium Chowk designated parking-Bus 86 four wheelers.

B.M. High School Ground-For four wheelers & two wheelers.

Vacant space (Paved) near SM High School adjacent to BMC Hospital-VIP Parking.

Paved area near Hata Sahi Banyan Tree (Baragachha)-VIP Parking.

Open space adjacent to Hata on Shree Lingaraj PS lane- Media Parking.

Adjacent to Hata on the Southern side of Shree Lingaraj PS- Media OB Vans Parking. Vacant space on Shrec Lingaraj PS lane adjacent to Hata-Police/Govt. Vehicle parking.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable u/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer with a minimum fine of Rs. 500/-which may extend upto Rs. 1000/- per offence,” read the advisory issued by Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.