Ekamra Kshetra bedecked with lights for Maha Shivratri; Know the schedule for rituals

Bhubaneswar: The Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar is bedecked with colourful lights on the eve of Maha Shivratri which will be observed amid strict COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow.

The surrounding of Lord Lingaraj Temple has been decorated with lights and flowers casting a hue of colours in the Ekamra Kshetra.

The rituals to be performed during Maha Shivratri on Thursday will be as follows:

The Magala Alati and Abakasha will be performed from 3.30 am. The devotees will be allowed to offer their prayers from 3.30 am onwards till 11 am which is called Sahana Mela. The Rosha Homa at 6.30 in the morning and Chhamu Pariskara from 11 am to 12 pm. Mahasnana will be done 12 noon till 12.45 pm.

Other rituals like Surya Puja, Dwarapal Puja, Shrijew and Thakurani Ballav and the morning rituals of Lord Shiva will be done through 12.45 to2.30 pm. Bhogamandap at 2.45 to 3.45 pm, Sahana Mela darshan from 3.45 pm till 4.45 pm.

The rituals like Chhamu Parishkara will start from 4.45 till 5.15 pm and Lord’s Pahuda from 7 pm to 7.10. The evening Alati and Teraphita rituals will be done from 7.10 to 7.30. The Jatra Puja and Bedha Puja will will be performed from 8.10 till 8.55 pm. The Mahadipa will be raised at 10 pm.

After Mahadipa, the Sahana Mela darshan will start from 10 pm till 11 pm, Chari Prahara Puja at 11.30 to 3.30 am and Harihar Bheta from 3.30 to 4.30 am. The Bada Sinhara and Pahuda rituals will be done from 4.30 am till 5.15 am.