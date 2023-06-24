Ekamra Bhumi Pujan From 26th To 28th Of June; CP Issues Traffic Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory to be followed in the State Capital as a huge congregation of devotees is anticipated in and around Lord Shree Lingaraj Temple during the Ekamra Bhumi Pujan ceremony to be held from 26th to 28th of June, 2023.

In order to ensure proper traffic regulation and management along with parking arrangements for hassle-free movement of vehicles and devotees, the Commissionerate Police will impose the following regulations for smooth flow of vehicular traffic, non-congestion and non-hindrance to pedestrians during the observance of the Ekamra Bhumi Pujan to be held from 26th to 28th of June, 2023

Following are the traffic regulation to be followed:-

Heavy vehicles such as Buses (including tourist buses) will be allowed entry from Ravi Talkies’ side to a dedicated parking space near Sanitorium Chowk.

Vehicles(Cars & Two wheelers) coming on Rath Road shall be allowed up to Muna medical chowk at Badhei Banka where they will be diverted to the right towards BMC Hospital road for parking at BM High School ground.

Vehicles (Cars & Two wheelers) coming from the Garage Chowk side shall be allowed up to Purbeswari Temple where they can be parked at designated parking place near the temple.

Two wheelers coming from Ravi Talkies side may also avail the Maa Chitralaya road and park their vehicles at Kachara Pindi-Kedar Gouri temple road (on street) along with open space (Taranga Club) near Kachara Pindi emerging at Koti Tirtha lane.

Vehicles coming from Tara Sundari road shall be allowed up to BM High school gate where they can park their vehicles (two wheelers 86 four wheelers) at BM High school ground.

The vehicles coming from Keuta Sahi side towards Lingaraj Temple shall be diverted from Kedar lane via sub-station square towards Purbeswari Temple.

No buses/heavy vehicles shall be allowed from Garage chowk and Samantarapur side (Shree Ram Nagar) towards Shree Lingaraj Temple.

The following places have been decided as designated parking places:-

Sanitorium Chowk designated parking-Bus 86 four wheelers.

B.M. High School Ground-For four wheelers & two wheelers.

Vacant space (Paved) near SM High School adjacent to BMC Hospital-VIP Parking.

Paved area near Hata Sahi Banyan Tree (Baragachha)-VIP Parking.

Open space adjacent to Hata on Shree Lingaraj PS lane- Media Parking.

Adjacent to Hata on the Southern side of Shree Lingaraj PS- Media OB Vans Parking. Vacant space on Shrec Lingaraj PS lane adjacent to Hata-Police/Govt. Vehicle parking.

“This order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable u/s 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer with a minimum fine of Rs. 500/-which may extend upto Rs. 1000/- per offence,” read the advisory issued by Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.