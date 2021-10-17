Ekabarni : The Pausha Special Khichdi Bhog Of Lord Jagannath

Ekabarni is one of the Chappan bhog recipes offered to Lord Jagannath on specially prepared in Pushya masa. It is a one-pot meal of rice, dal, ginger, and lemon/orange juice.

Ingredients:

Any flavorful rice ( basmati or raw matta rice) 1 cup

A mix of moong dal and Chana dal 1/4 cup

Shredded coconut 1/2 cup

Vegetable mix( chopped Parwal/ pointed gourd, mula/ reddish, spine gourd

Grated ginger

Turmeric

Cumin/ jeera

Chopped coriander leaves

Ghee 3 tbsp

Rock salt as per taste

Lime/ orange juice 2 tbsp

Procedure:

Add 1 cup of washed raw rice to a pressure cooker. Then add washed moong and Chana dal. Add chopped vegetables. Add grated ginger and coriander leaves. Add shredded coconut. Add jeera and turmeric. Add salt as per taste. Mix everything well. Add boiled hot water to 3 cups. Close the lid and pressure cook for 3 vessels. Prepare seasoning with ghee, cumin, and hing. Add this seasoning to the cooked Ekabarni. Squeeze lemon/ orange juice. Ekabarni is ready.