Ekabarni : The Pausha Special Khichdi Bhog Of Lord Jagannath
Ekabarni is one of the Chappan bhog recipes offered to Lord Jagannath on specially prepared in Pushya masa. It is a one-pot meal of rice, dal, ginger, and lemon/orange juice.
Ingredients:
Any flavorful rice ( basmati or raw matta rice) 1 cup
A mix of moong dal and Chana dal 1/4 cup
Shredded coconut 1/2 cup
Vegetable mix( chopped Parwal/ pointed gourd, mula/ reddish, spine gourd
Grated ginger
Turmeric
Cumin/ jeera
Chopped coriander leaves
Ghee 3 tbsp
Rock salt as per taste
Lime/ orange juice 2 tbsp
Procedure:
Add 1 cup of washed raw rice to a pressure cooker. Then add washed moong and Chana dal. Add chopped vegetables. Add grated ginger and coriander leaves. Add shredded coconut. Add jeera and turmeric. Add salt as per taste. Mix everything well. Add boiled hot water to 3 cups. Close the lid and pressure cook for 3 vessels. Prepare seasoning with ghee, cumin, and hing. Add this seasoning to the cooked Ekabarni. Squeeze lemon/ orange juice. Ekabarni is ready.