“Ek Villain Returns” To Release On Feb 11, 2022

Mumbai: Director Mohit Suri revealed that the upcoming sequel to his 2014 hit Ek Villain is scheduled to release theatrically on February 11, 2022.

The director took to social media to announce the news. He wrote, “Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022 (sic).”

Mohit Suri is known for films like Half Girlfriend, Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Zeher, and Kalyug among others. His last directorial Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, released shortly before the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.