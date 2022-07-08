‘Ek Villain Returns’ Song Dil Loaded With Lead Stars’ Steamy Chemistry: Watch Here

New Delhi: The makers of Ek Villain Returns unveiled a brand new song on Friday. The new track has been titled ‘Dil’. The song features John Abraham Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Announcing the song’s release, John Abraham shared, “A song for the love that grows within you. #Dil song from Ek Villain Returns is out, tune in now!”.

Check out Ek Villain Returns Dil Song:

The video features Arjun and Tara as well as John and Disha, romancing their respective partners. The sweet moments between the couples seem to end on a bad note as John-Disha and Arjun-Tara are seen in tears towards the end of the music video. Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the song is composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

Ek Villain Returns is slated to hit theatres on 29 July 2022 and the star cast has already begun promotions.