Eight Trains To Have Addl Stoppages; 4 Trains Get Stoppages At Bhubaneswar New Stn

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers and after restoration to regular trains, several trains will be provided with additional stoppages at various Stations, informed the East Coast Railway on Monday.

During Covid19 pandemic, these trains were running as Special trains with limited Stoppages keeping in view the Guidelines issued for train movements.

The trains to provide additional Stoppages are Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express, Puri-Yog Nagari-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express, Dhanbad-Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express, Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express.

Apart from this, four trains will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar New Station. These trains are Puri-Cuttack-Puri MEMU, Bhubaneswar-Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU, Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger and Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Fast Passenger.

TAPASWINI EXPRESS AT RENGALI & BAGDIHI:

18451/18452 Hatia-Puri- Hatia Tapaswini Express will stop at Rengali Station w.e.f. 7th April, 2022 on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Hatia will arrive at Rengali at 2140 hrs and will leave at 2142 hrs towards Puri. Similarly, this train from Puri will arrive at Rengali at 0440 hrs and will leave at 0442 hrs towards Hatia.

Similarly, this train from Puri will arrive at Bagdihi at 2029 hrs and will leave at 2030 hrs towards Hatia. Similarly, this train from Hatia will arrive at Bagdih at 0546 hrs and will leave at 0547 hrs towards Puri on an experimental basis for a period of three months w.e.f. 2nd April, 2022.

KALINGA UTKAL EXPRESS AT BAMRA:

18477/18478 Puri-Yog Nagari-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express will stop at Bamra Station w.e.f. 4th April, 2022 on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Puri will arrive at Bamra at 0958 hrs and will leave at 1000 hrs towards Rishikesh. Similarly, this train from Rishikesh will arrive at Bamra at 1350 hrs and will leave at 1352 hrs towards Puri.

ISPAT EXPRESS AT RENGALI:

12871/12872 Howrah-Titilagarh-Howrah Ispat Express will stop at Rengali w.e.f. 7th April, 2022 on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Howrah will arrive at Rengali at 1520hrs and will leave at 1522hrs towards Titilagarh. In the return, this train from Titilagarh will arrive at Rengali at 0840hrs and will leave at 0842hrs towards Howrah.

DHANBAD-ALAPPUZHA EXPRESS:

13351/13352 Dhanbad-Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express w.e.f. 7th April, 2022 will stop at Rengali on an experimental basis for a period of six months. This train from Dhanbad will arrive at Rengali at 2203hrs and will leave at 2205hrs towars Allappuzha. This train from Alappuzha will arrive at Rengali at 2333hrs and will leave at 2335hrs towards Dhanbad.

ADDITIONAL STOPPAGE AT BHUBANESWAR NEW:

Puri-Cuttack-Puri MEMU, Bhubaneswar-Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU, Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger and Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Fast Passenger will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar New w.e.f. 10th April, 2022.

PURI-CUTTACK-PURI MEMU:

68416/68415 Puri-Cuttack-Puri MEMU from Puri will arrive at Bhubaneswar New at 1005hrs and will leave at 1006hrs towards Cuttack. This train from Cuttack will arrive at 1720hrs and will leave at 1721hrs towards Puri.

BHUBANESWAR-KENDUJHARGARH-BHUBANESWAR MEMU:

68426/68425 Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU from Bhubaneswar will arrive at Bhubaneswar New at 1654hrs and will leave at 1655hrs towards Kendujhargarh. This train from Kendujhargarh will arrive at 1014hrs and will leave at 1015hrs towards Bhubaneswar.

PALASA-CUTTACK-PALASA PASSENGER:

58534/58533 Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger from Palasa will arrive at Bhubaneswar New at 0954hrs and will leave at 0955hrs towards Cuttack. This train from Cuttack will arrive at 1638hrs and will leave at 1639hrs towards Palasa.

KHARAGPUR-KHURDA ROAD-KHARAGPUR FAST PASSENGER:

58005/58006 Kharagpur-Khurda Road-Kharagpur Fast Passenger from Kharagpur will arrive at Bhubaneswar New at 1054hrs and will leave at 1055hrs towards Khurda Road. This train from Khurda Road will arrive at 1729hrs and will leave at 1730hrs towards Kharagpur.