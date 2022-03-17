Eight Places In Odisha Register Above 39°C, Yellow Warning To 9 Districts

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight districts in Odisha registered temperatures of 39 and above degrees Celsius on Wednesday as there was no let-up in heatwave conditions.

According to the regional office of India Meteorological Department, Bolangir recorded the highest with 40.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh at 40.2°C, Angul at 40°C, Jharsuguda 39.6°C, Baripada at 39.4°C, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh at 39°C.

A heatwave Yellow Warning has been issued for nine districts including Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda till 8.30 am on March 18, 2022.

Notably on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.6 degrees and 38 degrees Celsius respectively.