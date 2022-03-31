Eight Places In Odisha Record 40 °C Or Above; Titlagarh Sizzles At 42.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature remained at 40 °C or above at as many as eight places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Titlagarh remained the hottest place in the state today with 42.2 °C temperature followed by 41.2 °C in Bolangir, Bhawanipatna & Jharsuguda and 41 °C at Boudh. Besides, the temperature clocked at 40.1 °C in Sambalpur and 40 °C in Sundargarh.

This apart, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 35.6 °C and 34.6 °C respectively.

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next three days over the districts of Odisha and a slight fall by about 2 °C in the subsequent two days.

Day Temperature is likely to be above normal by 3 to 4 °C at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 3 days, the Met centre further said.