Eight Operatives Of Notorious Eragola Gang Arrested In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested eight operatives of the notorious ‘Eragola Gang’ that was operating in and around Bhubaneswar stealing cash and valuables by breaking into cars and bike dickeys.

“The arrested accused have been identified as Petla Navin (22), Gugula Raja (53), Akula Daniel (28), P. Deba (40), Kunchalu Chinna (28), Baig Ibrahim (37), Banla Paul (39), Gogula Salman (33). A total of Rs 1,51,210 in cash, 12 mobile phones, a diamond necklace worth Rs 2 lakhs, two bikes used in the crime and a glass breaking machine were seized from them. All the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court on Thursday,” the police said.

According to police sources, operatives of this criminal gang ‘Eragola’ used to target people going to deposit and withdraw money from the bank. In addition, they also keep a keen eye on parked cars and bikes. Taking advantage, they used to smash the window glasses of the cars and bike dickeys and make away with all valuables.

Following this modus operandi, the gang committed several thefts in Kharbelnagar police station, Chandrasekharpur police station and Jatani police station areas.

As the gang gained notoriety in the state capital, Bhubaneswar DCP formed a Special Squad to trace and nab the operative of the Eragola Gang.

After analysing the Modus Operandi followed by the gang in all the incidents, their faces and the vehicles used in the crime based on CCTV footage, the police came to know that it was the handiwork of Eragola gang and the operatives were staying at a rented house in Cuttack’s Urali area.

On tracing the gang’s hideout, the Special Squad personnel along with Sahid Nagar police conducted a joint raid late on Tuesday night and apprehended eight members of the criminal gang.