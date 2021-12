Eight more Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra, count mounts to 28

Mumbai: At least eight more patients have been found to be infected with the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Maharashtra, health authorities said on Tuesday.

Out of these, seven are from Mumbai and one patient is from Vasai Virar, the authorities informed.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 28 Omicron cases, of which nine have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test.