Eight More Micro Composting Centres Become Functional In City

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday inaugurated eight more Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) at different wards in the city.

The newly functional MCCs are located at backside of Pokhariput Petrol Pump f8or Ward Nos – 46, 52, 62 & 63 and at Mahishakhal, Badagada for Ward No – 56, 57, Badagada Crematorium for Ward No- 44 & 58, near Niladri Vihar PHC for Ward No- 8 & 13, Patia, Kanana Vihar for Ward No- 3 and at Bharatpur for Ward No- 22 & 24. With this, total number of functional MCCs reached 16.

Each MCC has a processing capacity of up to five tonnes per day. These facilities convert wet or bio-degradable waste into compost and greatly help in addressing waste management issues in the capital city.

The Civic Body has also flagged off a fleet of 24 garbage collection vehicles which will collect the segregated waste from households and then carry it to the MCCs.

These vehicles have been deployed to reduce the problem of mixed garbage collected at the garbage plant. The Commissioner appealed to all residents of Bhubaneswar to put segregated waste in these vehicles so that the garbage can be processed easily at MCCs.