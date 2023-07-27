Eight More Arrested In OSSC Question Paper Leak Case

Balasore: Eight more people were arrested by a special team of Balasore police in connection with the question paper leak case of JE civil (Mains) examination conducted by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

All the accused who were apprehended from outside the State include the mastermind of the casem Balasore SP Sagarika Nath informed at a press meet.

The paper was leaked by one of the workers of the printing press named Virendra Singh who hails from Bihar. The printing press is situated outside Odisha. Virendra was in touch with the mastermind Vishal Kumar Chaurasia for last two years, the SP said.

The accused are–

1. Vishal Kumar, 35 Male, Bihar

2. Virendra Singh, 53 Male, West Bengal

3. Vikash Kumar, 30 Male, Bihar

4. Gobind Chandra Tripathy, 33 Male, Ganjam

5. Patta Sunil, 33 Male, Ganjam

6. Sushant Kumar Sahu, 42 Male, Jajpur

7. Bata Krushna Behera, 39 Male, Balasore

8. Bapun Prasenjit Sahu, 28 Male, Balasore

Mastermind Vishal Kumar is a government servant in Bihar. At present, he is posted at the Rural works department – Advance planning division-II in Patna, the SP said at a press meet.

He was also previously involved in the question paper leak incident, which was detected by Delhi Crime branch. The said exam was Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-inspector in 2013-14.

The bank accounts of the accused including the mastermind have been frozen. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, the OSSC had cancelled the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on July 16, 2023 after Balasore SP had confirmed the question paper leak incident.

The commission has also rescheduled the examination for September 3.