Eight Killed, 25 Injured As Bus Overturns In Karnataka’s Tumkur

Tumkur: At least 8 persons were killed while 25 persons sustained injuries after a private bus overturned near Palankalli in Tumkur district, Karnataka, on Saturday.

Reportedly, the bus was overcrowded and mostly students were travelling in it.

Injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital in Pavagada. Casualties are likely to mount further.

As per initial reports, the bus was carrying 60 passengers and toppled after the driver lost control over it.

Further details are awaited.