Eight Injured In Bus-Truck Head-On Collision In Berhampur 

Berhampur: As many as eight persons were injured while two others are said to be critical in a road mishap in Berhampur city of Ganjam district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred while seven passengers were returning after darshan at Tara Tarini temple when the bus collided head-on with a truck on a hilly road at Purushottampur. Subsequently, eight people including the truck driver sustained grievous injuries.

The other injured persons have been shifted to the local Community Health Centers (CHC), reports said.

Later, the truck driver and a passenger were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this connection, officials said.