Eight Hurt In Drone Attack At Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport: Report

Riyadh: At least eight people sustained injuries in a drone attack at Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Tuesday, according to reports.

This was the second such attack at the airport in 24 hours. The first attack left shrapnel on the tarmac at the airport but did not result in any casualties

As per reports, a civilian plane was damaged in the drone strike.

” A second drone attempting to attack Abha International Airport was intercepted and shot down,” the Saudi-led coalition said in a statement.

The coalition said that the attack constitutes a war crime. It has blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the attack but the group has not yet claimed responsibility.