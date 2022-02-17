Eight Held For Assaulting Journalists In Puri

Puri: As many as eight persons have been apprehended for their alleged complicity with the attack on four journalists while covering the first phase of the panchayat polls at Badal gram panchayat in Puri district.

The accused have been identified as Satyapriya Maharana (40), Bulla alias Bijay Swain (30), Subash Majhi (36), Nikunj Swain (57), Uttam Bhujbal (21), Ajay Barisal (38), Bidyadhar Swain (40), and Brajbandhu Swain (60).

According to reports, the accused allegedly attacked four journalists who were on duty at a booth in Badal panchayat in Kanas block yesterday.

Following this, Gadisagada Police had conducted multiple raids and nabbed the accused persons involved in the attack.

They have been booked under sections 341/323/325/294/506/307/395/34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police have seized one mobile phone, two booms, wire bundles, a live telecast machine, and other accessories from their possession.

Meanwhile, a special team has been constituted under Puri Additional SP P Pradhan and Sadar SDPO KC Mund to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner. Further investigation is underway in the case based on evidence collection.