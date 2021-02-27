Eight gamblers caught red-handed, over Rs 40K seized in Mayurbhanj

Khunta: Khunta police on Saturday late in the evening caught red-handed eight gamblers from Dukura in Mayurbhanj district.

The police seized a car, auto-rickshaw, mobiles and cash over Rs 40000 from their possession. Those arrested are Sabai Murmu(32), Kiran Khatua(25), Dhirendra Mahanta(35), Ajay Kumar Jena(41), Srinivas Behera(31), Narayan Barik(22) and Bhagirathi Das(51).

The accused were forwarded to court, police said.

Police sources added that gambling is on the rise in the region and this has created a law and order problem in the district.