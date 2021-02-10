Eight Enchanting Places to Visit in Spring in India

New Delhi: As we all know winters can be harsh and finding the perfect comfortable weather in winters is impossible. Hence, probably the most overlooked time to travel; the spring season might just turn out to be the best time to enjoy the hill stations and other small towns.

Here are the eight best places in India where you can enjoy the perfect season of the year, the Spring Season.

Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad is one of the less populated districts in Kerala. This place is a perfect paradise for nature lovers to experience spring at the right place. The Wayanad is surrounded by waterfalls, lush greenery, and peaks which make it a perfect place for trekking also.

The Chembra Peak, the highest peak, and one of the challenging treks are famous among tourists coming for spring break. People can also enjoy bird watching in the Pakshipathalam bird sanctuary in the Brahmagiri forest.

Pleasant surroundings, beautiful settings, and blooming flowers attract a large number of tourists to experience spring in Wayanad.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is located in West Bengal is just another stop to cool off the summer. This beautiful hill station welcomes people in almost every season but spring is so different here. The valley covered with rhododendron flowers and clear blue sky with jaw-dropping views to snow-covered Kanchenjunga is everything you would want from Darjeeling.

The temperature becomes comfortable to survive in and you can take a lovely ride on toy trains running across the town with a sip of tea to endure this place.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

The beautiful Ziro is located in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh offers a stunning view during spring. Filled with hillocks, beautiful views, greenery, and amazing places to discover Ziro is everything a nature lover would want to see. It also has a lot of world heritage sites.

In spring this place has a romantic touch with slow breeze and rhododendron flowers scattered throughout the valley. This quaint place will connect you with your inner child playing in rice fields.

Goa

Goa, the name comes with party paradise but Goa is so much more than that. Spring in Goa gives a different shine to beaches and sands there. The majestic Dudhsagar falls glows up with lush greenery blooming around it. The beaches become more alive.

Springtime is festival time in Goa, Shigmo sets off in spring gives the perfect gift of music dance, and booze. Shopping becomes more colorful around this time of the year. It is like all in one package during this time.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Bir is located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. This picturesque scenery area is known for its eco-tourism and meditation center. During spring Bir becomes the best self and offers a lot of activities to explore like hiking, paragliding, etc. You can explore beautiful Tibetan monasteries, tea gardens or volunteer in ecology courses offered by them.

Dayara Bugyal, Uttarakhand

One of the best places to trek, Dayara Bugyal is also famous for its beautiful meadow filled with stunning views, beautiful flowers, and greenery. This trek can be covered in 6 days. During spring everything here is fresh and sprouting makes it fascinating to look upon.

The small hamlets near Dayara Bugyal trek will make you fall in love with this place again and again. The forest covered with oak, pines, walnut, and rhododendrons will welcome you with open arms in the dreamland of nature.

Valley of flowers, Uttrakhand

The beautiful meadow located in the foothills of Nanda Devi is the most amazing thing to see in spring. The splendid beauty blooming in 1000s of different colors here is breath-taking.

Here you can find an exotic range of flora like Brahma Kamal, the blue poppy, and the cobra lily. This place also falls under the world heritage site mention. From here you can trek to Badrinath, Kedarnath, etc.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh



Around 300kms from Delhi, 77kms from Shimla and 65kms from Chandigarh sits a hill station so perfect that it will take your breath away and make you want to visit this place again and again. Isolated yet well connected this hill station comes alive during the spring season and with lushes greens and blooming flowers everywhere in the place, it makes a perfect place to be in.