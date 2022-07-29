Eight Craft Villages Including One In Odisha Taken Up Under ‘Linking Textile With Tourism’

New Delhi: Major tourist places are being linked with handicrafts cluster and Infrastructure supports combined with soft interventions are being proposed under the “Linking Textile with tourism”.

In this regard, 8 Craft Villages at Raghurajpur (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Vadaj (Gujarat), Naini (Uttar Pradesh), Anegundi (Karnataka), Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu), Taj Ganj (Uttar Pradesh), Amer (Rajasthan) have already been taken up for overall development of the villages wherein craft promotion and tourism are being taken up at the single location.

Craft Village will develop handicrafts as a sustainable and remunerative livelihood option for artisans in the clusters and thus protecting the rich artisanal heritage of the country.

Through this programme, around 1000 artisans will be benefitted directly across the country. This programme has also increased the tourist inflow across these Craft Villages.