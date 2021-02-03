Eight children taken ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least eight children were taken ill after taking poisonous fruit at an Anganwadi centre at Manaskoda village in Malkangiri district on Wednesday.

They have been admitted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). All the eight children are stated to be out of danger. Of the eight, six are girls and rest are boys.

It is alleged that the Anganwadi worker was negligent enough not to keep a watch on the children. Those who are admitted to the hospital are Ranima Kurami, Debendra Kurami,Mamuni Padiami, Jayanti Kabasi, Hiramani Kabasi, Siddhanta Padiami and Rebika Padiami.

The children fell sick at home and started vomiting following which their family members shifted them to Malkangiri DHH for treatment.

When contacted, CDPO Rajashri Patnaik said she had no knowledge about the incident and added that she could comment on the matter after initiating a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded action against the concerned Aanganwadi worker and have decided not to allow their children to attend the centre.