Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Eid ul Fitr is a three-day celebration that takes place in the holy month of Ramadan at the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar. It is also known as the festival of breaking fast as it marks the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, it will begin on the evening of May 2 and end on the evening of May 3. The public holiday will be observed on May 3.

The Islamic holiday is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month – the month that comes after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. Due to this, it is celebrated on different days across regions.

Traditionally, Eid ul Fitr begins at the sunset on the first sighting of the crescent moon, which is also known as ‘Chand Raat’. Chand Raat is a time of celebration with families and friends gathered in open areas at the end of the last day of Ramadan to spot the new moon. During Aitkaaf, the people spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in the mosque worshipping Allah. Once the moon is sighted they wish each other, “Chand Raat Mubarak”.

Women and girls wear Mehendi on their hands and desserts are prepared the next day. The Eid prayers are performed early morning in the open areas. After completing the prayers, worshippers embrace each other and say ‘Eid Mubarak’ to wish each other goodwill. After Eid prayers families and friends come together and enjoy eating desserts and a wide variety of food such as sevaiyyan. That’s why this eid is also known as meethi Eid.

The festival holds mighty importance to people celebrating. The occasion marks the end of the Islamic holy month fasting of Ramadan. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran this month.

Eid-ul-Fitr was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to certain traditions, these festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca. Anas, a well-known companion of the Islamic prophet, narrated that, when Muhammad arrived in Medina, he found people celebrating two specific days in which they entertained themselves with recreation and merriment. At this, Muhammad remarked that Allah had fixed two days of festivity: Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha.

This occasion has a unique salat (Islamic prayer), consisting of two rakats (units), and is usually offered in a large hall or open field. It is to be performed only in a congregation (Jama’at) and has added six Takbirs (raising of the hands to the ears while saying “Allāhu Akbar” which means “God is the greatest”); three at the beginning of the first raka and the remaining three before ruku in the second raka’ah in the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam.