Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Burj Khalifa To Light Up With Special Greetings

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building, will mark Eid-ul-Adha 2021 in the most special way. The building will light up with Eid Mubarak greetings to celebrate this important festival for Muslims.

According to reports, UAE residents and tourists will be treated to a spectacular show as the Burj Khalifa tower will light with Eid Mubarak greetings during the upcoming Eid holidays.

The projection will beam daily from 8 pm between July 20-July 24. Additionally, a special Eid-themed LED show will also be projected on the tower every 30 minutes from 7:45 pm to 10:45 pm.

Visitors, who will be in Downtown Dubai during this time, will also witness a special fountain show. The fountain show has become quite a popular attraction in Dubai in the past few years. It will run every hour during the holidays from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Reportedly, the visitors can catch the show every 30 minutes until 10:45 pm. There are a plethora of things to explore in Dubai, and during the Eid holidays, visitors will now be able to add another main attraction to their list.